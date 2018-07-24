Jose Iglesias Somehow Threw a Fastball With His Glove

Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias is a firm believer in bringing substance and style to the position. He’ll make the routine play every time, but if he’s afforded the opportunity to put a little sizzle on the chance, he’ll make the most of it 10 times out of 10.

He turned in this beauty during last night’s pointless game against the similarly inept Kansas City Royals.

Did he have to do this incredible glove flip? Couldn’t he have just thrown to first for the out?

As with most art, it’s best left unexamined. The end result was a spectacular display of glovework. Let’s just enjoy that.