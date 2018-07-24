Flying to Italy for Dinner Seems Kinda Impractical

The internet has been abuzz this week about the chivalry of Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, who took his wife Serena Williams to Venice after she remarked she wanted Italian food for dinner:

I have a lot of questions about how this all played out. Did he just impromptu charter a private jet? Was this a dinnertime decision, or did Serena signal her desire for Italian food earlier in the day?

If it was the former, and they were starting out from the United States, I fail to see how it’s that great a gesture. If you want Italian food for dinner and it’s dinnertime, getting it in Italy 6+ hours from now isn’t on my personal scale better than going to the best Italian restaurant in town right away.

I guess, if Serena made her craving for Italian dinner known around lunch or even breakfast time, then I can see how this would have been a romantic gesture. (That being said, I’d much rather go to Rome, Florence, or the Amalfi Coast than Venice, which I found to be way overrated as a city.)

For her part, and she’s the only vote that matters, Serena seemed smitten with the gesture: