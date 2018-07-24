Roundup: Shaq's Scary Shark Encounter; Best Hiking Trails in America; & the New Jim Harbaugh

Margot Robbie … if you go to the beach in Malibu, the paparazzi are going to hound you … are you ready for Friday’s record-setting Lunar eclipse? … “Early supper associated with lower risk of breast and prostate cancer” … reading about the Duck Boat tragedy in Missouri is gut-wrenching … Ernest Hemingway would have turned 119 over the weekend … Jennifer Aniston, still in great shape at 49 … the Papa John battle vs the company he built figures to be interesting … details of the Toronto mass shooting late Sunday are horrifying …

Jim Harbaugh talks tough and the media calls him mouthy. Harbaugh says nothing at media days, and people demand the old Harbaugh. You can’t have it both ways! [Tribune]

What can we take away from Mitchell Robinson’s monster Summer League with the Knicks? [Cleaning the Glass]

Why you should like LeBron’s pickup of Michael Beasley; Carmelo Anthony is the Dez Bryant of the NBA; and what to make of Jimmy G dating a porn star. [ITunes]

The 32 best hiking trails in America. [Outside]

It’s about time the NFL soften its stance on substance abuse. Marijuana? Come on. [PFT]

Randy Gregory of the Cowboys hopes to play this season, but first, he must live with an “accountability partner.” [Star-Telegram]

Is the PGA Tour regularly coming to Kentucky? [Kentucky.com]

Wonder what the story is behind the FC Dallas trade of Kellyn Acosta. He’s going to be in the mix for the US National team at the 2022 World Cup. [Dallas News]

Why you’d have to pay me big bucks to get in a shark cage: One snuck into the cage while Shaq was underwater.

I’m so excited Andrew Luck is back. I still believe he’ll win multiple Super Bowls.