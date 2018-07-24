Tiger Woods Opens at 20/1 Odds to Win the PGA Championship

After his good showing at The Open, Tiger Woods is now listed at 20/1 odds to win the PGA Championship next month at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri. There are only four golfers with better odds than Woods, Dustin Johnson at 14/1, Rory McIlroy at 16/1, Jordan Spieth at 16/1, and Justin Rose at 18/1.
Dustin Johnson holding on to his number one world ranking and playing on a course that isn’t a links style course obviously gives him the edge, but behind him are three guys who finished in the top nine at The Open. Rose finished tied for second with McIlroy, and Spieth finished tied for ninth after a disappointing final round at Carnoustie.
Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook
|Dustin Johnson
|+1400
|Rory McIlroy
|+1600
|Jordan Spieth
|+1600
|Justin Rose
|+1800
|Rickie Fowler
|+2000
|Tiger Woods
|+2000
|Justin Thomas
|+2200
|Jon Rahm
|+2200
|Jason Day
|+2500
|Francseco Molinari
|+2500
|Brooks Koepka
|+2800
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+3200
|Patrick Reed
|+3200
|Henrik Stenson
|+3500
|Alex Noren
|+3500
|Phil Mickelson
|+4000
|Bubba Watson
|+4000
|Sergio Garcia
|+4500
|Paul Casey
|+4500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+4500
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+5000
|Xander Schauffele
|+5000
|Tony Finau
|+5000
|Matt Kuchar
|+6000
|Adam Scott
|+6000
|Marc Leishman
|+6000
|Kevin Kisner
|+6000
|Brandon Grace
|+6000
|Webb Simpson
|+6000
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+7000
Here’s a couple of Ryder Cup props to check out as well.
Odds to win Ryder Cup
United States -110
Europe +110
Tie +1000
According to Ryder Cup captain, Jim Furyk, Tiger Woods isn’t a lock to make the team even though he’s had a pretty solid comeback season.
“I’m going to handle him the way I do everyone else,” Furyk said on Monday, per the Associated Press. “I’ll ask my top eight guys. The way he’s playing, he might be one of them. I’ll ask the vice captains, collectively, and I think we’ll do the best we can to round out the team. We want the guys playing the best.”
Will Tiger Woods be a playing member of the 2018 Ryder Cup team?
Yes -5000
No +2000
