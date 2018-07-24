Golf USA Today Sports

Tiger Woods Opens at 20/1 Odds to Win the PGA Championship

After his good showing at The Open, Tiger Woods is now listed at 20/1 odds to win the PGA Championship next month at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri. There are only four golfers with better odds than Woods, Dustin Johnson at 14/1, Rory McIlroy at 16/1, Jordan Spieth at 16/1, and Justin Rose at 18/1.

Dustin Johnson holding on to his number one world ranking and playing on a course that isn’t a links style course obviously gives him the edge, but behind him are three guys who finished in the top nine at The Open. Rose finished tied for second with McIlroy, and Spieth finished tied for ninth after a disappointing final round at Carnoustie.

Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook

Dustin Johnson +1400 Rory McIlroy +1600
Jordan Spieth +1600 Justin Rose +1800
Rickie Fowler +2000 Tiger Woods +2000
Justin Thomas +2200 Jon Rahm +2200
Jason Day +2500 Francseco Molinari +2500
Brooks Koepka +2800 Tommy Fleetwood +3200
Patrick Reed +3200 Henrik Stenson +3500
Alex Noren +3500 Phil Mickelson +4000
Bubba Watson +4000 Sergio Garcia +4500
Paul Casey +4500 Hideki Matsuyama +4500
Bryson DeChambeau +5000 Xander Schauffele +5000
Tony Finau +5000 Matt Kuchar +6000
Adam Scott +6000 Marc Leishman +6000
Kevin Kisner +6000 Brandon Grace +6000
Webb Simpson +6000 Louis Oosthuizen +7000

Here’s a couple of Ryder Cup props to check out as well.

Odds to win Ryder Cup

United States -110
Europe +110
Tie +1000

According to Ryder Cup captain, Jim Furyk, Tiger Woods isn’t a lock to make the team even though he’s had a pretty solid comeback season.

“I’m going to handle him the way I do everyone else,” Furyk said on Monday, per the Associated Press. “I’ll ask my top eight guys. The way he’s playing, he might be one of them. I’ll ask the vice captains, collectively, and I think we’ll do the best we can to round out the team. We want the guys playing the best.”

Will Tiger Woods be a playing member of the 2018 Ryder Cup team?

Yes -5000
No +2000

