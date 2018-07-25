Andre Roberson Confirms He's Dating Rachel DeMita in Instagram Post

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Andre Roberson made his long-rumored relationship with Rachel DeMita social media official this past weekend.

The couple have been rumored to be dating as Demita tagged Roberson’s Instagram handle in a post on June 13, and Roberson has been seen in a bunch of her IG stories.

DeMita is a social media star who is known for being the face of NBA2K and her YouTube videos. And, oh yeah, she can hoop too! Check out this video of her dropping 17 points in the Celebrity All-Star game:

Roberson was playing great basketball last season before his season was cut short by a ruptured left patellar tendon injury. He is currently working his way back to be ready for the upcoming season.