VIDEO: Bill Belichick Vs. Dan Shaughnessy on Malcolm Butler Is Mozart in NFL Press Conference Form

It’s beginning to feel a lot like football. Training camps are starting. That means press conferences. That means laconic Bill Belichick press conferences. And today, that means Dan Shaughnessy needling Belichick about benching Malcolm Butler in the Super Bowl:

Here's @Dan_Shaughnessy's back and forth with Bill Belichick on Malcolm Butler this morning. Bill was in regular season form already. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/27SoeOIVLl — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) July 25, 2018

This is exquisite performance artistry on both sides. Shaughnessy knows he’s not going to get an answer but nevertheless keeps prodding. Belichick is like Simba in the Lion King saying the past doesn’t matter when at least some of the pain has nonetheless carried over.

The one shame is that this couldn’t go on for even longer.