Roundup: Demi Lovato Saved by Narcan After Overdose; Oops, That Viral Paycheck Was Fake; & Stop Calling the Police Over Lemonade Stands

Natalie Roser, a model … Brooke Burke has had four kids, and is 46 looking fantastic in a bikini … “Police Called on Black Owner of High-End San Francisco Lemonade Stand” … nobody knows yet why the Toronto mass shooter went crazy, but here’s a column already speculating it was because he’s male … flash floods in July outside Washington DC? … Bill Simmons got a new deal at HBO, but if he does TV again, where will it be? … before you re-tweet something that goes viral, maybe wait to see if it’s a fake … Hannah Gadsby is a stand-up comedian who seemingly wants to change the rules of stand-up comedy … Hershey Park had to close Monday because of flooding … prayers up to the talented Demi Lovato, who is recovering after an overdose …

I can’t really understand how Bulls fans aren’t feeling Zach LaVine. They do realize his age and potential, right? And that there were no other options? [NBC Sports]

Texas defensive end Breckyn Hager hasn’t cut his hair since arriving in Austin in 2015, and won’t until the Longhorns win the Big 12 title. [Yahoo Sports]

Why you should like LeBron’s pickup of Michael Beasley; Carmelo Anthony is the Dez Bryant of the NBA; and what to make of Jimmy G dating a porn star. [ITunes]

People are really excited about Trae Young in Atlanta, but this is going to take awhile. Remember, Stephen Curry didn’t hit the NBA like a meteor. Please lower expectations. [Ringer]

The media, not shockingly, is going overboard reacting to Larry Fedora’s war on football comments from last week. [TMG College Sports]

Athlete does really nice thing for a high school student who got paralyzed, but that’s positive news, so it’ll be glossed over in the media. [Tampa Bay.com]

After 39 seasons, the Carolina Hurricanes are losing their radio broadcaster because both sides couldn’t reach a deal. [News & Observer]

What nonsense. Chick Fil-A is excellent and healthier than many fast food options. [Eater]

Preseason hasn’t even started and Josh Doctson is already getting an MRI. The Redskins, man. [Times Dispatch]

Demi Lovato’s best song, and I don’t think it’s close.

Sicaro 2 was really good, but it didn’t have a scene as good as this classic.