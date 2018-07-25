VIDEO: Violent Collision at Home Plate Will Rattle Your Bones

Everyone knows that you throw out the records when Wilton and Denver get together for an Iowa high school baseball playoff game. Anything goes when these two lace them up.

Check out this fiercely violent collision at home plate between Wilton’s Cory Anderson and a catcher who was drifting up the third-base line to catch a throw.

Anderson sounded quite docile postgame, considering the Earth-shattering event he’d just experienced.

With two outs in the bottom of the third, Anderson belted a shot over the outstretched arm of Denver center-fielder Timmy Arians, who slipped before tracking the ball down at the wall. Anderson was credited with a triple and scored off the error after a collision with Denver’s catcher to give Wilton a 1-0 lead. “I didn’t even think I’d be going to third honestly,” Anderson said. “He (coach Jake Souhrada) told me to go home, and I just kicked on the jets and made it home.”

Seems like this could have been easily avoided, but then no one would have gotten hurt or gone viral.