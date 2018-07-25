Bay Area Man: Date With Adult Film Star a "Learning Experience"

New face of the San Francisco 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo went on a date with adult film actress Kiara Mia. TMZ obtained pictures of the dinner and the posts followed. Some found the notion of a single 26-year-old man sharing food and conversation with a 41-year-old thespian concerning.

He was asked to answer for his night out upon arriving at training camp Wednesday. Garoppolo spun the resulting silly season into a positive, a chance for personal growth.

“Life is different now,” he said. “My life off the field, I’ve never really been big on being very public with things. Even social media, I’m not out there a ton. My life’s looked at differently. I’m under a microscope. “Like Kyle [Shanahan] said, it is a good learning experience. Just have to take it in stride. It is what it is.”

Elite cliché use. Just taking the adult film microscope one day at a time. It takes a special talent to turn something so potentially salacious into something so milquetoast.

Obviously, Garoppolo should be free to date whomever he wants. That person’s identity is going to eventually become public no matter their level of fame. That he should have known already.

But it downright laughable to suggest his meetup with Mia has one iota of impact on his ability to lead the team or that it will have any on his on-field performance. Just as a single dinner with Garoppolo won’t significantly alter her next on-camera performance. Professionals are professional, and able to block out all kinds of distractions — both real and perceived.