John Cena and Nikki Bella Might Actually Be Broken Up?

When John Cena and Nikki Bella broke up, there was a natural assumption that it was a work, which is wrestling parlance for scripted. They star in a reality show on E!, and even if they wound up getting back together there would be interest stirred in seeing the scene where their engagement dissolved.

Even with Cena channeling John Cusack in Say Anything trying to woo his bride-to-be back over the last couple months, Bella may have had enough. According to TMZ, she’s house hunting right on her own right now:

Our sources say Nikki really wants to have her independence back and “figure herself out” — a sign things may be over with Cena, at least for now. We’re told she’s looking to stay in the same area to be close to her sister, Brie. Nikki’s a first-time home buyer, and we’re told her budget is just over $1 mil. We’re told she wants a place with at least 4 bedrooms, good security and a pool. She’s already scoped out 2 homes in gated communities.

Now, maybe this is an extension of the work. Or, maybe the continuation of their relationship would be most ideal in circumstances where they have separate dwellings and Bella isn’t beholden to what essentially amounts as a tenant contract.

But … this isn’t a great sign for the future of this couple, at least for the time being. How long until there are rumors tying Cena or Bella romantically to someone else?