Atlanta News Anchor Using 10-Year-Old Son to Pressure Julio Jones in Contract Negotiations

Buck Lanford, co-host of Fox 5’s Good Day Atlanta, is attempting to help the Falcons in negotiations with star wideout Julio Jones by asserting a pressure campaign. Jones, who signed a five-year deal in 2015, is guaranteed $47 million, which places him ninth among NFL receivers. He clearly has looked around the league, noticed the big bucks other playmakers are earning, and decided he’s worth more than he originally agreed to be paid.

But Jones could have a change of heart after he sees how his holdout is affecting the 10-year-old son of one of Atlanta’s morning anchors. It’s quite possible he’ll decided to drop the whole thing upon finding out the young fan has changed his screensaver.

Dear @juliojones_11, My 10 year old son is a huge fan. The pic below has been his long time screen saver. Tonight, he told me he is changing it to a solo shot of @M_Ryan02 or @devontafreeman. Just thought you should know. Sincerely,

BL@AtlantaFalcons @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/ocjmPAPYIp — Buck Lanford (@BuckFOX5) July 25, 2018

Ryan, it should be noted, agreed to the league’s first $100 million guaranteed contract in the offseason, which will probably have a bigger impact on the Falcons’ long-term expenses than anything related to Jones.

It’s anyone’s guess how this situation is going to resolve itself. One thing’s for sure, though: things are really heating up. With school out for summer, kids have ample time to change their home screens and utilize their power to side with management.