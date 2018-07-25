PM Roundup: Rachel Platten; Cavs Bet Big On Kevin Love; Jerry Jones Wades Into Anthem Debate Again

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which will never ask for your password or credit card information.

Rachel is pregnant: Singer Rachel Platten has announced she’s pregnant with her first child.

Cavs bet on Love: The Cleveland Cavaliers are betting big that Kevin Love can regain his status as an elite NBA player. Love’s new contract extension will pay him $120 million over four years.

Jerry talks anthem: Cowboys Jerry Jones once again waded into the national anthem debate, saying his team’s players must stand and won’t be allowed in the locker room. He also called Donald Trump’s comments on the issue “problematic.”

The Padres are looking for starting pitching and have inquired about Noah Syndergaard and Chris Archer

Khalil Mack is skipping the start of Raiders training camp

Triple Crown winner Justify has retired from racing due to an ankle injury

The Red Sox added to their starting rotation by trading for Nathan Eovaldi

