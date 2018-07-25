Ramona Shelburne Talks LeBron, Lakers, Lonzo Ball Trade Rumors, Kawhi & More

ESPN NBA Insider and Senior Writer Ramona Shelburne joins the podcast for a conversation:
Topics include:
- When LeBron James really decided he wanted to be a Laker.
- The clues he was going to Los Angeles.
- Is he being more patient with the Lakers than he was the Heat or Cavaliers?
- How close was Lonzo Ball to being traded? Could he still be?
- The latest on Kawhi Leonard. Will he come to Los Angeles?
- The chances Kevin Durant leaves Golden State.
- One shocking thing about Ramona Shelburne.
Past episodes and conversations:
A Conversation with Adam Schefter on His Life, Sources, Future, Book, & More
Deep Inside The Mind Of Clay Travis: What is His Next Move; ESPN; CNN; Sports Media & More
Mike Florio on Why The Browns Drafted Baker Mayfield; the Patriots Drama; His Career & More
An Inside Look at the Next Chapter of Dan Patrick’s Career: NBC, ESPN, or Turner?
Mina Kimes About Her Career, NFL Draft, Sports Journalism
Comments