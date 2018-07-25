Ramona Shelburne Talks LeBron, Lakers, Lonzo Ball Trade Rumors, Kawhi & More

NBA USA Today Sports

ESPN NBA Insider and Senior Writer Ramona Shelburne joins the podcast for a conversation:

Topics include:

  • When LeBron James really decided he wanted to be a Laker.
  • The clues he was going to Los Angeles.
  • Is he being more patient with the Lakers than he was the Heat or Cavaliers?
  • How close was Lonzo Ball to being traded? Could he still be?
  • The latest on Kawhi Leonard. Will he come to Los Angeles?
  • The chances Kevin Durant leaves Golden State.
  • One shocking thing about Ramona Shelburne.

