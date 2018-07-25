Ranking the 5 Best Players in the Eastern Conference for the 2018-19 Season

This NBA off-season has been fun, to say the least. And, with LeBron James going to the Los Angeles Lakers and Kawhi Leonard now on the Toronto Raptors, the balance of power has shifted in the Eastern Conference.

So who are the best players in the East after all the dust has settled? Here is my ranking of the five best in the East for the 2018-19 season. Hint, there is a new sheriff in town…

5. Victor Oladipo:

Oladipo had a monster season by all accounts. Not only did he win the NBA Most Improved Player Award, but he single-handedly carried his team to the playoffs. And in the playoffs, he put on a show, averaging 22.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 6 APG, and 2.4 SPG. With the Pacers adding some new pieces around Oladipo via the draft and free agency, he is primed to have an even better season coming up.