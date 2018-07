Bubba Watson nearly smacked himself in the head on a shot during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open.

We’ve all been in this position where we have a tree directly in front of us on a shot at some point in our hack-it-up golf careers, and most of us can relate to what happened to Bubba today.

Bubba nearly hits himself in the head. #RBCCanadianOpen pic.twitter.com/y2SJsWnjmH — Michael Shamburger (@mshamburger1) July 26, 2018

Watson finished the hole with a bogey and is two-under, seven strokes behind the current leaders.