Danny Tartabull Somehow Has a Higher OPS Than All of These Incredible Players

Fellas and ladies, you know how it is. You’re planning on getting to bed early but then you remember Danny Tartabull’s star turn in that Seinfeld episode. One thing leads to another and you’re looking up clips and poring over Tartabull stats deep into the night. We’ve all been there.

So perhaps everyone already knows the astonishing weirdness I’m about to share. Tartabull, a one-time All-Star, posted an .864 OPS for his 14-year career. Eight sixty-four, good for 127th in baseball history. In all but one he was above .800, a pillar of understated consistency.

Not impressed yet? Well, let’s take a look at some guys who have a lower career OPS than Tartabull. See if you recognize any of these names.

George Brett

Honus Wagner

Al Kaline

Frank Howard

Robinson Cano

Anthony Rizzo

Reggie Jackson

Carl Yastrzemski

Kirby Puckett

Roberto Clemente

Joe Mauer

Ernie Banks

Cecil Fielder

Roger Maris

Manny Machado

Eddie Murray

Dave Winfield

Rod Carew

Rickey Henderson

Joe Morgan

Derek Jeter

Paul Molitor

Dale Murphy

Luke Appling

Ivan Rodriguez

Carlton Fisk

Ryne Sandberg

Cal Ripken Jr.

Pete Rose

George Kell

Steve Garvey

Robin Yount

Joe Carter

Alan Trammell

Amazing.

Consider Rizzo and Machado, two stars of the game approaching prime. Neither has an OBP or slugging percentage on par with Tartabull. Maintaining a similar level of production won’t get them there.

Tartabull, beset by injury, only managed to play 100 games per year over his career. This prevented him from excelling in many of the basic counting categories. And he was overshadowed in Kansas City with Bo Jackson and George Brett before being stuck on some poor New York Yankees clubs.

But hey, the guy mashed and mashed for a long time without much fanfare. Respect.