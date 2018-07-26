Handicapping the Top 10 Heisman Trophy Contenders

College football is peaking its head around the corner. Soon we will be awash in Saturday excellence. These are the leading contenders to become the talk of the town and hoist the Heisman Trophy in New York City, per Bovada odds. Choose wisely.

Tua Taglovailoa, Alabama QB, +700

He first needs to win the Tide’s quarterback battle. He will. We all saw what he could do when he came in and won a national championship. And we know he’ll have an unassailable offensive line and playmakers surrounding him. That said, he doesn’t have a wealth of experience to draw upon. This line is indicative of the public’s love affair with Alabama football, and perhaps one to stay away from.

Bryce Love, Stanford RB, +700

The Cardinal back is coming off a year in which he amassed 2,118 yards and posted an absurd 8.1 yard/carry. There’s no reason to believe he’ll suddenly become constrained by the laws of man. Love’s chances rely heavily on Stanford’s success in the Pac-12. Safe pick to get to the ceremony.