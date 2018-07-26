PM Roundup: Karlie Kloss; Astros Trade For Martin Maldonado; Conor McGregor Pleads Guilty

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, where we are always looking for snakes in the grass.
Karlie gets some Kush: Karlie Kloss is officially off-the-market, as she is now engaged to Josh Kushner, Jared Kushner’s brother.
Astros land a catcher: The Houston Astros traded for 2017 Gold Glove-winning catcher Martin Maldonado. This could be a big deal down the stretch for the ‘Stros.
LeBron’s barber shop show to HBO: It will debut on August 28th. Somehow Nick Saban didn’t get an invite.
Conor is guilty, avoids the clink: Conor McGregor pleaded guilty in the Barclays melee case and avoided jail time.
ESPN needs to realize that Get Up needs to get going without Michelle Beadle … a crazy NFL schedule idea to have a March Madness style weekend … Danny Tartabull had a much better career than you probably remember.
LeBron James heckled at a youth basketball game in Las Vegas … Ranking the CFB champs from the last 20 years … more handwringing over Jimmy G going on a date with a porn star.
