PM Roundup: Karlie Kloss; Astros Trade For Martin Maldonado; Conor McGregor Pleads Guilty

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, where we are always looking for snakes in the grass.

Karlie gets some Kush: Karlie Kloss is officially off-the-market, as she is now engaged to Josh Kushner, Jared Kushner’s brother.

🙃🙂 A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Jul 25, 2018 at 7:56pm PDT

La dolce vita 🍋 A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Jul 23, 2018 at 2:43pm PDT

Astros land a catcher: The Houston Astros traded for 2017 Gold Glove-winning catcher Martin Maldonado. This could be a big deal down the stretch for the ‘Stros.

LeBron’s barber shop show to HBO: It will debut on August 28th. Somehow Nick Saban didn’t get an invite.

Conor is guilty, avoids the clink: Conor McGregor pleaded guilty in the Barclays melee case and avoided jail time.

Tweet of the Day:

though he's in the middle of talks, some would still be surprised if the mets traded Zack Wheeler. rival: "They think they can win next year." — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 26, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

ESPN needs to realize that Get Up needs to get going without Michelle Beadle … a crazy NFL schedule idea to have a March Madness style weekend … Danny Tartabull had a much better career than you probably remember.

Around the Sports Internet:

LeBron James heckled at a youth basketball game in Las Vegas … Ranking the CFB champs from the last 20 years … more handwringing over Jimmy G going on a date with a porn star.

Song of the Day: