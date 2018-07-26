Carl Banks Told Story of Lawrence Taylor Coming to Team Meeting in Handcuffs (Put on Him By a Woman)

Carl Banks was on Get Up this morning. Part of the conversation centered on Jimmy Garoppolo’s recent date with an adult film star. The talk then turned to Banks’ former teammate Lawrence Taylor, for him being spotted publicly with a porn star would have counted as mild.

Banks relayed one particular Taylor story from the night before a game in Dallas. Taylor arrived to the team meeting the night before with his hands covered by a sweater, and revealed that he was in handcuffs. Reading between the lines, this was not because of an arrest, but because of a tryst. The team had to get a Dallas State Trooper to get them off because they couldn’t find keys that would work.

Lawrence Taylor and social media would have been something.