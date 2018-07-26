Five Names To Watch As MLB Trade Deadline Approaches

Manny Machado, Brad Hand and Zach Britton have all been moved since the All-Star Game as baseball’s annual mid-summer deal-making bonanza has kicked into high gear. With the trade deadline less than a week away, here is our look at five names to watch as the big day approaches:

J.A. Happ, LHP, Toronto Blue Jays

A well-traveled lefty, the 35-year-old J.A. Happ is currently in his second stint with the Toronto Blue Jays. Happ was selected to his first All-Star Game this year and is having one of his best seasons.

Happ is currently 10-6 with a 4.18 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP. In 114 innings he has 130 strikeouts against 35 walks and has allowed just 99 hits. A lefty starter who can consistently get outs is always a hot commodity at the deadline and the Blue Jays have been asking a hefty price for him.

Happ is in the final year of a three-year, $36 million deal, so he’ll be a rental wherever he winds up. As a result, Toronto’s asking price may be dropping as the deadline nears.

The New York Yankees are the presumed leader for Happ, but the Milwaukee Brewers, Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs have all been in the mix for him.