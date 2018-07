Boston Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce had a Jonathan Schoop popup in his sights last night before he was called off. By a Baltimore Orioles fan seated in the stands. Pearce quickly realized he’d been duped after the ball dropped foul harmlessly.

Classic tomfoolery, and perfectly acceptable under all rules codified and unwritten alike.

This may be the highlight of the Orioles season, and poetically, it never really happened thanks to an eventual rainout.