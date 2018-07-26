Roundup: Sacha Baron Cohen Makes Lawmaker Resign, Stormy Daniels Was Set Up, Mayo Ice Cream

Emily Ratajkowski … HBO boss Casey Bloys disputes notion that AT&T will drive it to dilute its brand … Georgia lawmaker resigns after Sacha Baron Cohen made him look really silly … Mayo ice cream sounds gross … “Teen blasts armed robber in face with power washer, thief makes clean getaway” … Vince Carter going to the Hawks for a year … Man allegedly stole an ambulance to buy a sandwich … MLB trade rumors heating up … Stephen Strasburg heading back to DL … Bryan Curtis profiles Bob Ley … Lamar Odom says he’s returning to basketball … Facebook stock missed earnings and is absolutely plummeting.

Nintendo Switch has one video game writer addicted to screenshotting [Kotaku]

Everyone is gushing about this NYT feature on Gwyneth Paltrow [NYT]

Detailing the toxic culture of Papa John’s [Forbes]

Brock Turner continues to not be sympathetic in the slightest [Newsweek]

“Whistleblower provides emails that show Stormy Daniels’ arrest was pre-planned” [Fayetteville Advocate]

Oral history of Game 7 of 1991 World Series [Athletic]

Mike and the Mad Dog argue about bathroom lines at old Yankee Stadium

1960s ad for a gun, by Mattel

How Britney Spears’ Toxic was sampled from an old Indian song