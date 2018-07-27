Yankees Fans Held a Cell Phone Light Vigil for Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge left Thursday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals after taking a pitch to the right wrist. There was great uncertainty in Yankee Stadium as fans waited for an update on his condition. And in trying times, people turn to prayer, often with the aide of candlelight.

Because safety regulations prohibit 46,000-plus open flames at the ballpark, it was more of a cell phone vigil.

There is a candle light vigil for Aaron Judge going on right now. I love everyone here pic.twitter.com/Soo5GgJAm9 — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) July 27, 2018

@Yankees fans holding a candlelight vigil for @TheJudge44 during the game after it was announced that he would miss significant time due to a wrist injury sustained by HBP during his first at-bat. pic.twitter.com/gb6qR4RE9C — George Myers (@gmyers87) July 27, 2018

The spontaneous show of humanity worked. Kinda. Judge fractured a chip but won’t need surgery. He may be back before September, but don’t bet on it.

New York’s slim AL East chances just got slimmer. May be time to shift to praying for Wild Card luck.