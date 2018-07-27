Aaron Rodgers Sets the Record Straight on What is and is Not a Training Camp Interception

Aaron Rodgers was holding court at the locker room after the opening of Green Bay Packers camp. He showed his comedic timing and understated style were already in mid-season form when talking about swimming with sharks and earning respect in the locker room, and also when asked about an interception by cornerback Kevin King. (You can see the full interview at Packers.com).

Aaron Rodgers would like you to know that he did not throw an interception, and delivered that news with some great timing and a knowing smirk. We are probably too far along to ask for a video review, and also, it’s at this point that I should remind you that tracking camp interceptions is meaningless anyway. But I look forward to hearing about who has gone the most days without a pick over the next few weeks.