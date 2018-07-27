Ranking 2018 Big Ten Football From Worst to First

It’s beginning to feel a lot like football. Media day has come and gone. The nights are starting to get dark a little bit earlier. You can really start to see Labor Day creeping around on the calendar. So, let’s embark on the exercise of trying to see where the Big Ten will shake out. Here’s how I rank the teams as most likely to win the conference title; the gambling odds come via Jason Simbal, an oddsmaker at CG Technology.

14. Illinois

Gambling Odds: 75-1

Quick Thoughts: This is Lovie Smith’s third season into a six-year, $21 million dollar deal with the Illini and thus far the results have not been sterling. His record is 5-19 overall and 2-16 in the Big Ten; last year they went winless in the conference. The only thing that could conceivably keep him from being on the hot seat this year is the fact that if he were out, Illinois would have to pay two coaches for three years.

13. Minnesota

Gambling Odds: 50-1

Quick Thoughts: Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck made the following bold prediction in May: “Fifty years ago, we were the Alabama of football. We were that. Fifty years later, we are not that currently. That is what we are going to get back to.”

How much would he want to bet?

12. Rutgers

Gambling Odds: 40-1

Quick Thoughts: The take I will have until the day I die is that UConn should have joined the Big Ten instead of Rutgers. Surely, Jim Delaney could have figured out a way to shoehorn the Huskies as the “local” New York team into their cable packages, if he figured out a way to do it for Rutgers. I’m not saying Storrs (or East Hartford) is a gold standard road trip option or anything, but at least they have a rich last few decades in basketball. When your school is playing Rutgers in football and it happens to be nice outside that day, it’s a major dilemma about whether to watch or go for a long hike.