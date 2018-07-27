VIDEO: Bryson DeChambeau Apparently had a Meltdown During The Open Championship

Somehow this video eluded the golf world during The Open Championship, but after the first round, Bryson DeChambeau went into full meltdown mode on the driving range.

He can be seen walking around with his hands on his head, hands covering his face, leaning face first into a wall, and walking to pick up his clubs that he apparently tossed down the fairway.

DeChambeau turned things around and went on to make the cut at The Open and is now leading the Porsche European Open at 10-under after the first two rounds.

Look, we get it Bryson, we’ve all tossed a club or two and held our hands on our heads in complete and utter frustration because that’s what golf can do to a person, it can break you down and make you wonder why you ever picked up a club in the first place, but get a grip. There’s no reason in throwing multiple clubs down the driving range.

DeChambeau has two PGA Tour wins to his name and clearly his struggles during/after the first round of The Open weren’t THAT bad.