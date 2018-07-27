NFL USA Today Sports

Dez Bryant Calls Out Stephen Jones for Scapegoating Him, Deflects Shot Towards Coaches [UPDATES]

Dez Bryant Calls Out Stephen Jones for Scapegoating Him, Deflects Shot Towards Coaches [UPDATES]

NFL

Dez Bryant Calls Out Stephen Jones for Scapegoating Him, Deflects Shot Towards Coaches [UPDATES]

Dez Bryant, whose production declined to the extent that it is July 27th and he is not on an NFL roster, had a loaded response to loaded words from Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones. Bryant deflected the ideas that Dallas’s offensive struggles were his fault, and pointed the finger at the coaching staff:

FWIW, the Cowboys’ playcaller is Scott Linehan. Obviously, he reports to Jason Garrett. We’ll see if this further escalates from here …

UPDATE: Yahoo’s Ryan Young convincingly makes the point that Stephen Jones was taken out of context.

UPDATE: Nonetheless, Dez ain’t done with his Twitter rant:

, , , , NFL

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home