Dez Bryant Calls Out Stephen Jones for Scapegoating Him, Deflects Shot Towards Coaches [UPDATES]

Dez Bryant, whose production declined to the extent that it is July 27th and he is not on an NFL roster, had a loaded response to loaded words from Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones. Bryant deflected the ideas that Dallas’s offensive struggles were his fault, and pointed the finger at the coaching staff:

Here we go with that scapegoat shit.. i charged everything to the game and went the other way.. y’all know what the real problem is .. don’t put it on me with that bullshit.. garbage ass play calling.. Everybody lined up in the same spot for 17 weeks.. 🛑 😂 https://t.co/YhG4cAPx6O — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

FWIW, the Cowboys’ playcaller is Scott Linehan. Obviously, he reports to Jason Garrett. We’ll see if this further escalates from here …

UPDATE: Yahoo’s Ryan Young convincingly makes the point that Stephen Jones was taken out of context.

UPDATE: Nonetheless, Dez ain’t done with his Twitter rant:

He’s not clueless.. Jerry was the only one who was clueless.. shit was a planned to get me out ask Travis and my brother snake Lee I mean Sean Lee https://t.co/7BK9cEkW90 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

Exactly I don’t why they are concerned about me.. I’m a cowboy fan… my time was up and we should just leave it at that https://t.co/T9XpBFQeP4 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

I got a lot of great stuff to do with my time.. I don’t have to suffer anymore https://t.co/Lt5HGFKwsX — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

Far from that.. my name was mentioned while I was minding my own business… I’m far from bitter…I’m just enjoying my life https://t.co/SELEOVEmxx — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

I’m just waiting to say I told you https://t.co/mvXRoNmUFY — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

😂 I love Jerry just not the others https://t.co/RnXCxpA4Xv — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

Yea for trying to satisfy some of you disloyal ass fans https://t.co/bWvxnH5jcT — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

How?? I just responded.. I promise I was minding my business.. enjoying my life…I’m not even in camp why am I talked about? https://t.co/K15FvyF0go — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

Trust me I’ve been let it go.. I suppose to sit and shut up whenever some one is trying to tarnish my name … DEZ BRYANT IS A BUSINESS .. sir go to work and get off Twitter https://t.co/9N9aQGWNws — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

Always been the best follow 😂 I speak about sports.. life. More sports more life! 😂 oh and facts https://t.co/zuusYIY4Ls — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

Yea he suppose to been my brother .. we laughed talk about goals and stuff he sat right across from me in the locker room..never thought we had a problem.. I got cut.. he was the first to know.. I find out he was also behind it

Damn!! https://t.co/KgNfu9f2uU — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

I’m accusing I stated all facts https://t.co/NlCBV514Gq — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

Just know I have facts…you are working hard for that promotion.. I feel you 😂 https://t.co/pRNhcYXyxp — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

Yea ok keep watching tv https://t.co/b9MRUSA4Fh — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

Last thing… I always been @dak @EzekielElliott @Bease11 @TerranceWill2 I can’t tag everyone but you know who you are # 1 supporters and still am.. I want them to achieve everything they got they mind on — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

Please tell me how I am I bitter? Bro I’ve been minding my own business.. something said about me… that’s it’s I’m starting my own radio show 😂 https://t.co/6FgoBbfkeR — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

Because I was charging it to the game.. I guess I suppose to shut up whenever I keep coming up in discussion..appreciate the understanding https://t.co/nMDiVnE8YV — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018