Listen: Brian Hanley's Emotional Sign Off from The Score

Brian Hanley, a 26-year veteran of Chicago’s The Score, bid an emotional farewell to his morning show on Friday. WSCR is bringing in David Haugh to man the 5 a.m.-9 a.m. shift with Mike Mulligan, Hanley’s longtime partner.

Hanley and Mulligan co-hosted together for 13 years, including the last eight in the morning, and both write for the Chicago Sun-Times. The fondness between the two was on display during the final segment (which begins at the 24:22 mark).

Hanley thanked a long list of people with a shaky voice at time before finally departing to a Bruce Springsteen song, as is sportswriting tradition.

[BSM]