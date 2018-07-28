VIDEO: Man in Patriotic Underwear Jukes Would-Be Tacklers at Astros Game

The Houston Astros are playing excellent baseball and the hot summer nights leave young people feeling wild and free. Sometimes too wild and too free. Like this patriotic and scantily-clad man who made himself right at home on the field during last night’s game.

Streaker at the Astros game!!!😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9P5hyO1fuI — Aaron Bryant (@aronwbryant) July 28, 2018

Our man here made some solid moves in the open field before finally giving himself up to security. Look for him to explore some third down back opportunities after the legal issues are resolved. May be a future there.

The still images are glorious.