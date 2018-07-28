Tom Brady Stormed Off After Julian Edelman-Alex Guerrero Question

WALKOFF: Tom Brady did not appreciate being asked about an association between Julian Edelman and Alex Guerrero following his PED suspension pic.twitter.com/WO4Dvvd5hJ — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 28, 2018

The New England Patriots. A Super Bowl contender surrounded with a bit more drama than Bill Belichick would prefer. Same as it was last year and the year before that.

One major story hanging in the air as the team gets to work at training camp is wide receiver Julian Edelman’s four-game suspension, which has brought even more scrutiny on controversial trainer Alex Guerrero and high-profile business partner Tom Brady.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback was quizzed on the matter during today’s media availability and he didn’t much care for it.

“No comment,” Brady said. “It’s ridiculous. I’m out.”

And he was out. Brady up and left, cutting short his time in light of the question, which is one way to do with it. We’ll see if this comes up again and if Brady gives a responsive answer.

My money is on “no” for both. Although there are a lot of scrums left before meaningful football begins so who knows?