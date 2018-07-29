The Best Fantasy Football Value Pick From Each AFC Team

Here’s a look at 16 AFC players who present excellent value for fantasy football owners. If you’re a fan and want to draft a player from your team, here’s the player you can feel good about targeting. These suggestions are based upon standard average draft position on Fantasy Pros.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills: Charles Clay, TE (ADP of 189th overall) — The Bills offense is devoid of talent. But they seem intent upon giving the reigns to Josh Allen sooner than later. That might make Clay mighty useful, if he becomes Allen’s safety blanket. Clay is currently TE22 — it’s hard to imagine he’ll perform that poorly, even in the Bills unimpressive offense.

Miami Dolphins: Kenyan Drake, RB (37) — Kalen Ballage will get hype out of training camp. But he and Frank Gore should be second and third options behind Drake, who proved capable of catching and rushing the ball in 2018. Drake had only two games under 10 points in the final nine games of the season. He also had three games over 20 points.

New England Patriots: Chris Hogan, WR (73) — No Brandin Cooks. No Danny Amendola. No Julian Edelman for the first four games. Hogan has a massive opportunity. So long as he’s healthy, he should be a monster.

New York Jets: Terrelle Pryor, WR (241) — He flunked out in Washington after a huge year with the Browns in 2016. Can the Jets figure out how to get the talented pass-catcher involved? Won’t cost much to find out. He’s generally going undrafted, depending on the size of the league.