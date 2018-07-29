Sean Newcomb Throws 8.2 No-Hit Innings, Promptly Apologizes for Racist and Homophobic Tweets

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Sean Newcomb pitched a no-hitter; he allowed a hit with two out in the ninth inning.

Sean Newcomb, a 25-year-old pitcher for the Atlanta Braves, had a no-hitter today for 8 2/3 innings against the L.A. Dodgers before Chris Taylor singled and Newcomb was removed. Thrust into the spotlight, Newcomb’s old tweets were dredged up and, lo and behold, they bore some resemblance to Josh Hader’s:

uhhhhhhhhhhhhh hey @SeanNewk, you really like that word, huh? pic.twitter.com/swd0EGG2M7 — Kelly Wallace (@kellyawallace) July 29, 2018

I’m not sure how this keeps happening, but I’ve never enjoyed watching a no-hitter get broken up more.

I’m sure Sean Newcomb’s youth will be used to excuse these tweets but 18 is fucking old enough to know better. pic.twitter.com/uQvdpm9PZ1 — Redness (@HerRoyalRedness) July 29, 2018

After the game, Newcomb apologized.

“I just wanted to apologize for any insensitive material,” Newcomb said, via the AP. “It was a long time ago, six or seven years ago, saying some stupid stuff with friends. . . . I know I’ve grown a lot since then. I didn’t mean anything by it. It was just something stupid I did a long time ago and I didn’t mean anything by it, for sure.”