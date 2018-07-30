Man Who Really Wanted to Watch the Arizona Basketball Game Now Facing Felony Identity Theft Charges

An Illinois man who allegedly went to extraordinary lengths to watch an Arizona basketball game last season is now facing two felony identity theft charges after he pretended to be a restaurant employee in phone calls with a cable company.

Prosecutors say Kevin Cayton is a 51-year-old car dealership employee and he was trying to get the Pac-12 Network channel added to Buffalo Phil’s cable package the next time he was in the area.

And the gumshoe work here is spectacular, if for nothing else than the trail clues left behind, including 11 different calls to the company. Eleven!