Man Who Really Wanted to Watch the Arizona Basketball Game Now Facing Felony Identity Theft Charges

An Illinois man who allegedly went to extraordinary lengths to watch an Arizona basketball game last season is now facing two felony identity theft charges after he pretended to be a restaurant employee in phone calls with a cable company.
Prosecutors say Kevin Cayton is a 51-year-old car dealership employee and he was trying to get the Pac-12 Network channel added to Buffalo Phil’s cable package the next time he was in the area.
And the gumshoe work here is spectacular, if for nothing else than the trail clues left behind, including 11 different calls to the company. Eleven!
In one of the recordings, the caller allegedly stepped away from the phone and spoke with someone else in the background, saying “Hey it’s Kevin.” In another call, police say, someone can be overheard purchasing a vehicle in the background and explaining that they work a second job at a health care facility in Illinois.
The officer called the health care facility and asked if they had an employee who recently bought a car. The facility put the officer in touch with a female employee, who said she recently purchased a vehicle at the Howard Buick-GMC dealership in Elmhurst, Illinois.
Cayton’s social media posts also establish a trip to the area in December and that he supports the Wildcats. He is also the only person at the dealership named “Kevin,” which could be a bad break.
At a certain point, a person has to respect the dedication to regular season college basketball.
