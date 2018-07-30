VIDEO: Baker Mayfield Opens Up About Rift with Kliff Kingsbury

Baker Mayfield held nothing back on his new FOX Sports docu-series All The Way Up when discussing his relationship with his former head coach at Texas Tech Kliff Kingsbury. Mayfield claims once he was hurt Kingsbury turned on him:

TMZ added:

But, Mayfield says what REALLY pissed him off was when Texas Tech officials told him they didn’t have a scholarship for him after that season … despite the fact he was 5-0 as a starter. “I’ve invested a lot into this and now you’re telling me you don’t have a scholarship for a guy who won 5 games after choosing to come here? That was the final straw for me.”

Mayfield has shown he has no interest in holding anything back in the past. That’s the type of personality not often seen, at least publicly, amongst NFL quarterbacks.

If Mayfield can back it up the field, he will quickly become one of the most interesting stories in the upcoming NFL season.