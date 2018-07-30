PM Roundup: Britt Baron; Sam Darnold Ends Holdout; Aaron Rodgers Is Trying To Be Like Tom Brady

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is still celebrating Trevor Hoffman’s Hall of Fame induction and will be for a few weeks.

No more GLOW?: GLOW has yet to be renewed for a third season by Netflix despite a ton of outcry from fans. That means Britt Baron and her crew could be looking for new gigs soon.

Sam signs with Jets: Sam Darnold has signed his rookie deal with the New York Jets, ending his short holdout. Darnold joined his teammates immediately after signing, taking part in his first practice on Monday.

Rodgers wants to Brady: Aaron Rodgers wants to be like Tom Brady and play as long as the Patriots QB has. He’s even starting emulating Brady’s diet.

Tweet of the Day:

🦁🦁🦁 The first MLS hat trick for @Ibra_official. pic.twitter.com/2luFKtpqsW — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 30, 2018

The Chicago Bears are Botching the Roquan Smith Contract

LeBron Is a More Accomplished Human Being than Michael Jordan and the Gap Will Only Grow

The Best Fantasy Football Value Pick From Each NFC Team

Sam Darnold Gets Dramatic Slow Clap From Jets Teammates

Brian Dawkins, who will go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, revealed a career-long battle with depression

James Shields has a new arm angle and it has helped change his career

Dwight Howard chose the Wizards over the Warriors in free agency

LeBron James has finally explained why he chose the Los Angeles Lakers

