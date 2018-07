Several pictures from I Promise the school built by LeBron James in Akron, Ohio have surfaced and the only word that comes to mind is “incredible.”

A dream come true for LeBron James and his foundation: The I Promise School for at-risk students in Akron opens today with plan to transform lives of students and parents:https://t.co/fxTrCaueBM pic.twitter.com/D27di415k8 — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) July 30, 2018

LeBron James new school for at risk youth opened today in his hometown of Akron, Oh today. So dope. pic.twitter.com/X0xaYIUGFD — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 30, 2018

@KingJames dream of opening a school in his hometown is now a reality🙌. 👀 LeBron on NBA TV at 3:30 pm/EST as he discusses the opening of @IPROMISESchool 👏 pic.twitter.com/ugMFUtmsVh — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 30, 2018

@KingJames 3rd graders are reciting the #IPROMISE for the first time in their new home with Principal Davis! ❤️🖤 #WeAreFamily pic.twitter.com/Gitytnq31t — I PROMISE School (@IPROMISESchool) July 30, 2018

114 pairs of @KingJames game worn shoes line the walls of the @IPROMISESchool lobby 🤯🔥 #IPROMISE pic.twitter.com/7J0yZpUo9G — LJ's Fam Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) July 30, 2018

@KingJames #IPROMISE Students are making their way to their new classrooms where they have some #IPS attire waiting for them 😍👕#WeAreFamily pic.twitter.com/s1TRUht7Ia — I PROMISE School (@IPROMISESchool) July 30, 2018

The @LJFamFoundation's I Promise School opens in Akron Monday. It will be the new Akron Public Schools' home to 240 at-risk 3rd & 4th graders. Take a sneak peak inside!

📸s: Jennifer Conn, https://t.co/a4YA4W2Cro pic.twitter.com/Fx989ZXeAE — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) July 30, 2018

Our #IPROMISE School Staff are gathering all around the school to greet @KingJames kids as they arrive for the 1️⃣st day at 9am! #WeAreFamily pic.twitter.com/updAKRs6Fi — I PROMISE School (@IPROMISESchool) July 30, 2018

As believers & champions in @KingJames mission to create generational change…@LeafFilter is committed to making sure the #IPS Students have the tools ✏️🖍🖌✂️🎨📚📗📓 they need to succeed 💪 You make us PROUD to say #WeAreFamily pic.twitter.com/95dfSYSkd8 — LJ's Fam Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) July 19, 2018

It is also highly encouraged to check out the Instagram story of the Los Angeles Times‘ Tania Ganguli highlighting supplies provided to teachers, the broadcasting studio, the bikes for every kid, and more.

Way to go, LeBron.

