Roundup: Video of Racist Confrontation in Canada; RIP Wrestling Legend Nikolai Volkoff & the Poor Chargers

Christen Harper, a model … here’s video of a racist confrontation in a Walmart parking lot in Canada … “Japan discusses time change at Tokyo Olympics for extreme heat” … the Mr. Rogers documentary has been a huge box office winner … Karlie Kloss converted to Judaism to marry Josh Kushner … devastating story of an 18-year old girl who was stabbed to death last week by a homeless man at a BART station in Oakland … fascinating documentary on Roy Orbison claims yo-yo dieting may have killed the singer … “Florida man makes beer run with gator in hand” …

Is anyone more snakebitten than the Chargers? Pro Bowl cornerback Jason Verrett is done for the year after suffering a torn Achilles. Last year in October, he partially tore his ACL. [LA Times]

Since the NFL apparently figured out “what is a catch?” the sport now has to grapple with, “what is a tackle?” [ESPN]

RIP to wrestling legend Nikolai Volkoff, who passed away at 70. He was always a likable bad guy. [Wrestling Inc]

The oral history of LeBron’s summer league in 2003 in … Boston. [Globe]

“Savage Trinitarios return to the spotlight after years in the shadows.” [Fox News]

America’s 50 best golf locker rooms. [Golf Week]

“American Airlines is making ‘basic economy’ rules less punishing.” [The Verge]

Yes, LeBron James Jr. will definitely face a more tough road in high school than his father. [Yahoo Sports]

The job of a minor league baseball groundskeeper is … how shall I put this … not glamorous? [Real Clear Sports]

A bear was stuck in Colorado Springs, and the police helped it get loose.

Good solution to get a tooth out.