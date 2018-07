Earlier today the New York Jets signed quarterback Sam Darnold, who was selected third overall in this spring’s NFL Draft. The breakthrough comes just as things were starting to get sticky. With this barrier out of the way, Darnold joined his teammates on the practice field.

And out of sincerity or as a razz, they gave him a Rudy moment.

Cool moment as Jets players clap as Sam Darnold jogs on to the field. pic.twitter.com/tWvNL0jFc5 — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) July 30, 2018

He’s here. Teammates several slow claps to welcome him #Jets πŸ€£πŸ˜‚πŸ€£ pic.twitter.com/ZPiMqtOO3T — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) July 30, 2018

Spine-tingling. Christian Hackenberg never got one of these.