The Best Fantasy Football Value Pick From Each NFC Team

Here’s a look at 16 NFC players who present excellent value for fantasy football owners. If you’re a fan and want to draft a player from your team, here’s the player you can feel good about targeting. These suggestions are based upon average draft position for standard scoring on Fantasy Pros.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys: Michael Gallup, WR (Average draft position of 162) — I’m going out on a limb here. Allen Hurns is the safer selection, but Gallup has folks at the Cowboys camp buzzing. He’s going in a range where it’s safe to take him as a flier (WR58). In two seasons at Colorado State, he amassed 2,685 yards and 21 TDs with more than 1,200 yards each year. Dallas badly needs a pass-catcher to step up — maybe Gallup can gallop. (Sorry.)

New York Giants: Odell Beckham Jr., WR (12) — He’s in a contract year while facing all sorts of off-field issues (though he seems to be in no danger of a suspension). Beckham is a head case — he gets injured. But his first three seasons were insanely prolific, even though he’s completed just one full season. He may be a frustrating player to own for one or two weeks. But he’ll be gravy for the others.

Philadelphia Eagles: Nelson Agholor, WR (114) — He finished the season with 768 yards and eight touchdowns. Alshon Jeffrey finished with 789 and nine touchdowns. Jeffrey is going at 50th overall. I’ll wait another 50 spots and grab Agholor.

Washington Redskins: Derrius Guice, RB (41) — After tearing up the SEC, he’s going to tear up the NFC East. There’s little doubt he can win the starting job by Week 1, and once he gets it, he has proven he can carry a big workload. He finished his final college season with 237 carries for 1,251 yards and 11 touchdowns.