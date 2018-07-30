VIDEO: Willson Contreras Threw Strike Three Into Outer Space

When a catcher receives strike three on the third out of an inning, he has a few choices. He can roll the ball back to the mound. He can flip it to a fan seated in the expensive seats. He can put it in his pocket and save it for later in case he gets hungry.

Or so we thought. Cubs’ Willson Contreras showed the world a new way during last night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals: chucking it deep into the upper deck to an unsuspecting and disappointed patron.

Rarely do we get to see such a fine blending of generosity and heel behavior. Like providing a little parting gift to go with the disappointment.

[H/T: Matt Clapp]