I Can't Stop Watching Alex Rodriguez Repeatedly Smell a Jar of Salsa

Alex Rodriguez had a lengthy conversation with St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter as part of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball coverage. It was an interesting chat for people who like learning about the art of hitting. It was also must-watch television for those who enjoy salsa or watching others enjoy salsa with their olfactory organs.

Carpenter, who has a bit of a green thumb, is a fond of the condiment and we’re left to assume Rodriguez is as well after the way he interacted with a jar of homemade goodness.

Rodriguez went in for several whiffs, including a few with a closed lid. Most people don’t smell closed jars but, then again, most don’t blast 696 professional homers. Maybe in a few years we’ll all be sniffing sealed bottles of wine tableside to ensure they’re okay. Who knows what turns society will take?

Fun and games aside, these interview features are a glimpse into A-Rod’s bright future. If he’s not conducting interviews and features on a morning news magazine by 2021, it will come as a huge shock.