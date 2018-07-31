Bryson DeChambeau's Recent Antics Show He Is Not Ready for a Ryder Cup Spot

Bryson DeChambeau had another meltdown. The first meltdown this month came after the opening round of the Open Championship, and apparently DeChambeau didn’t like Golf Channel doing what they are supposed to do when players throw clubs on the range and he commented on their Instagram post, which has since been deleted.

Fast forward to Sunday and this time the meltdown was while he was leading the Porsche European Open.

DeChambeau had been leading all week, but that quickly changed on Sunday when he decided to take a huge risk and go for the green on the 15th hole at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, Germany. His ball came up short and found the water and he played the 15th – 18th in a total of five-over and lost himself the tournament.

DeChambeau clearly lost his swing again and he displayed his frustration down the 18th fairway and then showed poor sportsmanship on the green when he barely shook winner Richard McEvoy’s hand.

To his credit, DeChambeau did apologize for his actions on his Instagram account.

I’ve had a couple of days to stew on this and I’ve come to the conclusion that the 24-year-old, two-time PGA winner who currently ranks ninth in Ryder Cup points, just outside of the automatic qualifying spots, is not ready for the big stage of team golf.

Prior to the John Deere Classic, which DeChambeau won in 2017 but withdrew from this year citing a shoulder issue, he exclaimed he could possibly help the U.S. team out because of the way he approaches the game.

“That would be pretty fun to be a part of. I think I could help the team out quite a bit just with the way, the uniqueness that I bring to the table,” DeChambeau said. “I can maybe help people think in a different way that allows them to be more confident in whatever they do.”

Now, I’m not saying this to knock the guy down even more, but what exactly is Bryson going to teach the seven major champions and Rickie Fowler, who are currently ranked ahead of him in the standings?

What exactly is he going to teach the guys who have not only played in the Ryder Cup before, and won, but also in President’s Cups when Bryson himself has played in neither? DeChambeau does have a Walker Cup appearance under his belt, but that stage is nothing compared to the Ryder Cup.

While DeChambeau is a very talented golfer who has a unique approach to the game, that approach only works for him. There is no one else on Tour who plays single length irons. There is no one else on Tour out there trying to use a mathematical compass to determine whether or not the pin placements are marked perfectly on the stupid green books pros purchase. There is no one else, except for Phil maybe, who gets so analytical over every element of the atmosphere when playing a shot that they get in their own way.

I’m sure DeChambeau will develop into a much more refined player down the line. Hell, he’s already got two wins under his belt in his short career as a pro, but I’d rather not see an experiment with him on the Ryder Cup team. Not this year on European soil.