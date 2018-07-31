Not Only is Conor McGregor's Return 'Very Close,' So is the UFC's Return to Prominence

The UFC has become all too lackluster over the past year with its biggest stars retired, inactive, or suspended but all of a sudden a return to prominence is looking more and more probable with several returns on the way. The return of the sport’s biggest star Conor McGregor will be needed, preferably vs Khabib Nurmagomedov, which according to McGregor, is “very close.”

McGregor returning vs. anyone would generate the most buzz, the most PPV sales, and the most attention the UFC has received since his last fight all the way back in November of 2016. But a return against the vicious, skilled Nurmagomedov would resemble the big fight feel of a Mayweather Saturday night clash.

Of course, for any good fight to reach its max potential, it needs a good level of WWE-style trash talking which has already taken place more than once. So far, it has been highlighted by Nurmagomedov saying he is going to change McGregor’s face.

👫 Khabib Nurmagomedov hopes to fight Conor McGregor in October and says he is ready to "change his face." Throwback to when they were best buddies… pic.twitter.com/HKFnSDmwBS — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) July 29, 2018

Whether the super fight (if it does indeed happen) happens in 2018 or the more sensible 2019, there are several other reasons to believe the UFC will be in for massive success over the next 12 months.

Along with the inevitable return of McGregor, another PPV draw will soon be making his return to the Octagon, Brock Lesnar. Lesnar is set to face heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier at some point in 2019.

This fight is sure to sell in the months to come, but it is not required to do too much more selling after a post-fight incident that took place that could not have been written better in Hollywood:

It is not clear how long Lesnar’s deal is with the UFC lasts but with his WWE deal reportedly ending in August, the world may finally get to see the spectacle between Lesnar and Jon Jones.

It remains unknown when Jones will be able to return to the UFC and if he can stay clean to compete. When in the Octagon, Jones has left no doubt that he is on a level that no other fighter is equipped to handle.

Much like McGregor, any fight involving Jones is must-see television and a fight across the Octagon from Lesnar is worth omitting weekend plans for.

In the UFC one or two big fights a year changes everything and that may be the minimum this upcoming year.

The UFC will also benefit from ESPN’s hype machine starting in January (when the five-year deal begins). A push from ESPN with certainly improve the sport’s notoriety with more hype, coverage, and attention placed on the fighters and the fights.

The first year of the new five-year deal with certainly improve the sport’s notoriety with more hype, coverage, interviews, and attention coming from the Worldwide Leader.

Everything in a sport like MMA involves a lot of assuming either due to injuries, egos, contracts, and suspensions but after such a gloomy stretch, things are starting to fall in place for the UFC at a rapid rate.

Who knows, maybe other starts will emerge along the way.