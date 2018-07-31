REPORT: Draymond Green and Tristan Thompson Skirmished at Club at Post ESPY Party

According to Bossip, Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green got into a fight earlier this month at a Los Angeles nightspot after the ESPYs with Thompson “socking Green with a two-piece” before LeBron James and Kevin Durant stepped in to break it up.

The two had a notable beef in this past NBA Finals and Green wanted Thompson to meet him in the streets after Game 1.

Our editor-in-chief Jason McIntyre hinted at this fracas a couple weeks ago, and added some details today:

Finally this story is out there and I can say what I’ve heard about Tristan Thompson punching Draymond Green 2 weeks ago — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) July 31, 2018

Draymond Green was not the aggressor, he was trying to make peace. Tristan felt embarrassed by the end of the Finals diss moment and just unloaded. Couple players i spoke here in LA/on social media went with, "about time" — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) July 31, 2018

The NBA drama never stops.