REPORT: Draymond Green and Tristan Thompson Skirmished at Club at Post ESPY Party

According to Bossip, Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green got into a fight earlier this month at a Los Angeles nightspot after the ESPYs with Thompson “socking Green with a two-piece” before LeBron James and Kevin Durant stepped in to break it up.
The two had a notable beef in this past NBA Finals and Green wanted Thompson to meet him in the streets after Game 1.
Our editor-in-chief Jason McIntyre hinted at this fracas a couple weeks ago, and added some details today:
The NBA drama never stops.
