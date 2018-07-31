Winners From the 2018 MLB Trade Deadline

Baseball’s 2018 trade deadline has come and gone. Now it’s time to break down who made out like bandits. Here’s a look at the winners from this year’s MLB trading bonanza.

New York Yankees

The New York Yankees did well at the trade deadline, while not landing a true ace starter, they bolstered their rotation and bullpen.

The Yankees got J.A. Happ from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for Brandon Drury and Billy McKinney, neither of whom are top-level prospects.

Then they landed Zach Britton from the Baltimore Orioles for right handers Dillon Tate and Cody Carroll and lefty Josh Rogers. Only Tate is anything of consequence, but he’s struggled to stay healthy. Meanwhile, Britton should add to an already stacked bullpen.

In less consequential moves, the New York landed Lance Lynn as a backup rotation option and sent Adam Warren to the Seattle Mariners for bonus pool money.

San Diego Padres

General manager A.J. Preller and the San Diego Padres were ripped for holding on to closer Brad Hand when other teams didn’t meat their price. Well, they were proven to be right in doing so. Hand and Adam Cimber went to the Cleveland Indians in exchange for Francisco Mejia, who is almost universally regarded as baseball’s best catching prospect.

The Padres didn’t make any other moves, but that might qualify them as a winner too. They resisted giving up too much for a front-line starter they likely won’t need for another two seasons. The Rays asked for far too much in exchange for Chris Archer (more on him later).