Ranking 2018 SEC Football Teams From Worst to First

The SEC is the best conference in college football. Don’t believe me? Just ask anyone directly or indirectly connected to it. Now that Paul Finebaum’s status is determined, we can focus on the upcoming season. Here are the 13 teams that want Bama, ranked. Plus, obviously, Alabama.

14. Vanderbilt

Derek Mason, defensive-minded and steady, likes his team’s depth. He’s entering his fifth season at helm and seeking his first .500 campaign. Once again, it will be an uphill battle. The Commodores allowed over 31 points/game last year and did not have the offensive firepower to compete.

This despite leading the nation at 4.3 points allowed/game after the first three contests. Creating turnovers was a Herculean task, as they amassed only nine all year. That figure needs to double if the Dores are to put up a fight in-conference. Mason has tasked Jason Tarver, formerly at Stanford, to address the issues.

Senior quarterback Kyle Shurmur will be without leading running Ralph Webb and two of his top targets at wideout. Kalija Lipscomb must provide that option on the outside.

Any path to a bowl game includes sweeping South Carolina, Ole Miss, and Tennessee in Nashville.

13. Arkansas

The Bret Bielema era is over and the Chad Morris one begins. The Razorbacks managed to notch only one SEC win in 2017 and got blown out repeatedly. Morris, known as an offensive innovator, will have to innovate a whole bushel of points if the defense doesn’t improve on a 36.2 points/game average.

Standout center Frank Ragnow is gone and the offensive line is a question mark. Cole Kelley is the only quarterback with any experience, but he is more suited for the old, run-first offense Arkansas was running. Morris must find his rhythm and cook with the ingredients available in the pantry. For now, those include a running back 1-2 punch of Devwah Whaley and Chase Hayden.

A favorable slate of crossover games could lead to bowl eligibility, but don’t expect too much too soon.

12. Tennessee

Jeremy Pruitt has been installed as head coach after a not-at-all wild search. Now the business of restoring the Volunteers to relevance begins. Winning one conference game would be an improvement. Jarrett Guarantano should get the nod under center but must show more competence (four passing touchdowns).

The Volunteers ranked 126th in rushing defense, a terrible obstacle to overcome in the SEC. Highly touted Jonathan Kongbo needs to realize his potential. Pruitt’s defensive acumen could be a plus, but, once again, will need time to take shape.

Don’t expect a savior overnight.