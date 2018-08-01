PM Roundup: Elizabeth Olsen; Shawne Merriman Signs Up For Bare Knuckle Fight; Urban Meyer Is In A Lot Of Trouble

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which would absolutely not step into a ring with Shawne Merriman.

Elizabeth beaches it up: Elizabeth Olsen and her boyfriend hit the beach in Mexico.

Throwback #tbt #imbeingbasictoday A post shared by Elizabeth Olsen (@elizabetholsenofficial) on Jul 19, 2018 at 9:15am PDT

Merriman signs fighting deal: Shawne Merriman has signed a deal with the World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation — which is apparently a thing that exists — and will compete later this year.

Urban out?: So with the reports that Urban Meyer knew about a 2015 domestic assault claim and did nothing, will Ohio State remove him as head coach?

Tweet of the Day:

Ryan Zimmerman faked like he was going to charge the mound after getting drilled by Jose Reyes 🤣 pic.twitter.com/reEVwEB1se — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) August 1, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Winners From the 2018 MLB Trade Deadline

Losers From the 2018 MLB Trade Deadline

The 50 Best Players in College Basketball for 2018-2019

REPORT: Urban Meyer Was Told About Domestic Violence By Asst. in 2015, Which He Denied at B1G Media Day

Around the Sports Internet:

The Patriots cut Jordan Matthews after he suffered a hamstring injury

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers are your new World Series co-favorites after the trade deadline

A look at the NFL’s highest paid defensive players

Adam Jones has spoken publicly after vetoing a trade to the Phillies

Song of the Day: