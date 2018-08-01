ESPN Yet Again Devoting Day of Programming to Funny 2004 Movie Line

For the second straight year, ESPN2 will transform into ESPN8 “The Ocho” on August 8th, in celebration of lesser known sports and a joke from the 2004 motion picture Dodgeball.

Spikeball, ultimate frisbee, cornhole, Major League eating, grass-cutting, ping pong, and darts will all be shown during the 24-hour span. There will also be niche sport versions of SportsCenter and E:60. The movie that inspired it all will close the content loop at 10 p.m.

Should be fun for everyone, but especially those who remember the joke about ESPN having so many different channels. A person like that is probably seeing the news and commenting on how it’s a bold strategy while waiting to see if it pays off.