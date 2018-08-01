Roundup: Draymond Green vs Tristan Thompson Fight Confirmed; Screenwriters Getting Scammed; & 3D-Printed Guns Sound Really Bad

Kate Beckinsale … “Velvet Taco Is Opening in Buckhead” … brazen thieves stole a shark from a Texas aquarium … “Why ‘getting lost in a book’ is so good for you, according to science” … I’m mostly fine with the Quiet Skies program, and if you’re not doing anything wrong, you should agree … “When a Stranger Decides to Destroy Your Life” … just say no to hiring a Fortnite “coach” … actors from the Guardians of the Galaxy movie are defending their director, who was fired for old, offensive tweets … this is very, very bad: “Thousands download 3D-printed gun designs” …

Aspiring screenwriters, don’t get scammed! [Hollywood Reporter]

A Rick Pitino tell-all? Can’t wait. [Herald Leader]

Confirmation of the Draymond Green/Tristan Thompson fight, for those who doubted it. I’ve heard differently about everything being cool at night’s end. [The Athletic]

“A new report finds that big companies could have given their workers thousands of dollars’ worth of raises with the money they spent on their own shares.” [The Atlantic]

The Bucs are worried about their run defense, when the focus should be on the atrocious pass defense. [Tampa Bay.com]

The 76ers have signed Shake Milton to a 2-way contract. He’ll start in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats. [Tulsa World]

Absolutely spectacular: “How an Ex-Cop Rigged McDonald’s Monopoly Game and Stole Millions.” [Daily Beast]

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Newsroom employment is sharply in decline. [Pew Research]

What happens if you do 100 push ups a day? Well, it’s not the best strategy. This is worth your time.

Pretty impressive how much better James Harden is than he was just five years ago.