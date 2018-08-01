J.R. Smith Under Investigation For Allegedly Stealing and Damaging A Fan's Cell Phone

J.R. Smith is being investigated by the NYPD for allegedly stealing a fan’s cell phone and throwing it into a construction site, according to TMZ.

When a fan wanted to take a photo with Smith he was told no and did it anyway. This allegedly led to Smith snapping by taking the $800 phone and damaging it.

Police are seeking a conversation with Smith who has not yet been charged with a crime.

Early today it was reported the Rockets had discussed trading for Smith. It had been a quiet offseason for J.R. Smith.